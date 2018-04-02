EPL: Tottenham Hotspur break the curse

Dele Alli nets brace while Christian Eriksen adds one as Tottenham Hotspur thrash Chelsea 3-1 to register their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1990



Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli celebrates after scoring their second goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London yesterday. Pic/AFP

Dele Alli's double drove Tottenham to a first Stamford Bridge win over Chelsea since 1990 and left the Blues' Champions League qualification bid in tatters. England star Alli's goals and Christian Eriksen's stunning long-range strike handed Spurs the 3-1 win — and an eight-point Premier League advantage over their fierce London rivals with just seven matches to play.

Spurs cement fourth spot

Chelsea's first home defeat to Tottenham in 31 matches in all competitions also turned the focus towards the future of manager Antonio Conte. Spurs' victory cemented their hold on the all-important fourth place in the table, with that growing gap over fifth-placed Chelsea appearing almost unassailable. Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele were the only members of Spurs' starting line-up to have been born the last time the north Londoners had won at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino's men broke that losing streak in some style however, shaking off a slow start to storm past the Blues and cementing their own Champions League qualification.

Special century for Alli

Alli could have hardly dreamed of better ways to toast his 100th Premier League appearance, revelling in ruining Chelsea's Easter weekend amid raucous Spurs celebrations. Eriksen's sublime goal dragged Spurs out of the first-half mire, a dipping strike allowing the visitors to turn around. Save for Alli heading wide from Eriksen's skimmed cross, Spurs created previous little of first-half note. Chelsea, by contrast, grew in counter-attacking vibrancy throughout the half.

Marcos Alonso volleyed into the net in full knowledge his effort would be chalked off for offside. Lloris saved from Willian and Victor Moses, but Spurs failed to heed the warnings. And when Rudiger stormed out of defence and whipped wide to a woefully-unmarked Moses, Chelsea capitalised in full. Lloris flapped and missed Moses' hanging cross, Davinson Sanchez could not intervene either and Morata did the rest, nodding home in fashion.

