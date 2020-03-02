EPL: Tottenham Hotspur stunned, Manchester United held

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shock 2-3 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, squandering the opportunity to leapfrog the Man United, who were held 1-1 by Everton amidst controversial circumstances. Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was sent off after approaching the referee as yet more VAR controversy contributed to a fiery finish in United's 1-1 drawd on Sunday. Goalkeeping errors by both United's David De Gea and Everton's Jordan Pickford were central to the outcome at Goodison Park.

But Everton thought they had won the game in stoppage time when a shot from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had opened the scoring, deflected off United's Harry Maguire and into the net. The goal, however, was ruled out by the video assistant referee with the offside Gylfi Sigurdsson, lying in the path of De Gea, deemed to have obstructed the view of the 'keeper. Veteran Italian manager Ancelotti was as unhappy as the home crowd on Merseyside, with the Toffees boss sent off after approaching referee Chris Kavanagh on the field.

At Tottenham, Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring (13th min) after which Matt Doherty (27th) equalised for the Wolves. Serge Aurier (45th) then put Spurs ahead only for Diogo Jota (57th) to restore parity again. The Wolves finally netted the all-important match-winner through Raul Jimenez (73rd).

