EPL: We came away with some dignity v City, says Manchester United boss

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Manchester: Manchester City are 14 points adrift of runaway leaders Premier League leaders Liverpool after a 2-1 derby defeat to Manchester United that was marred by alleged racist abuse aimed at United midfielder Fred and Jesse Lingard.

On the field, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored the goals for the visitors, who survived a late onslaught after Nicolas Otamendi pulled a goal back to inflict a fourth league defeat of the season on Pep Guardiola's men. United remain eight points adrift of their neighbours, but move up to fifth and within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea to haul themselves back into contention for a return to the Champions League next season.

"It's not nice to see that City are so much better than us, they are the best team in the world," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. "But today we've come away with some dignity."

Solskjaer demands life ban for racist fan

Manchester: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded a life ban from all football grounds for the spectator who allegedly aimed racist monkey chants at his team's midfielder Fred on Saturday. Solskjaer said both Fred and teammate Jesse Lingard had been "affected" by the alleged abuse. "It's not City's fault, it's his. Nothing to do with Man City as a football club," said the United boss. "He's been caught on camera and he should never be allowed into a football ground again, it's unacceptable."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever