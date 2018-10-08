EPL: We can get even better, says Arsenal boss Unai Emery

football

Boss Unai Emery insists there is more to come from Arsenal after braces from Lacazette and Aubameyang power Gunners to 5-1 win over Fulham

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Alexandre Lacazette celebrate a goal against Fulham yesterday. Pic/AFP

Arsenal put in a sparkling performance as they cruised past Fulham 5-1 — but boss Unai Emery insisted "we can get even better". Aaron Ramsey's back-heel flick after a slick team move was the pick of five superb goals scored by the Gunners as they roared to a ninth consecutive win. Arsenal, who have not enjoyed such a lengthy winning streak in 11 years, were sent on their way by two unerring finishes from Alexandre Lacazette — either side of an Andre Schurrle equaliser. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice off the bench after Ramsey had finished off a vintage Gunners move moments after his introduction as a substitute.

It was a scintillating second-half display but Emery said: "I don't think it was the best. We can get better from this performance. "It depends, each match, how it is happening on the pitch in the 90 minutes. "When we have scored the first goal, it's the moment and we can play with more confidence on the pitch. We worked hard in the second half to impose this result and this position and moment on the pitch. We are happy but also calm because we know each moment, each match, is difficult. We will continue with this victory."



Unai Emery

Chelsea win 3-0

Eden Hazard continued his sensational start to the season as unbeaten Chelsea inflicted more St Mary's misery on Southampton. The Premier League's top-scorer coolly converted his seventh strike of the campaign with half an hour played to put the Blues on course for a deserved 3-0 success on the south coast.

Liverpool hold Man City

Riyad Mahrez missed an 85th-minute penalty as the Premier League's top two Manchester City and Liverpool drew 0-0 at Anfield. The visitors had three previous claims for a spot-kick before Virgil van Dijk's challenge on substitute Leroy Sane eventually resulted in one, but £60million summer signing Mahrez blazed over.

