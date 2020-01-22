EPL: 'We're on right track', says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has contradicted former teammate Gary Neville by saying on Tuesday that United are on the "right track". Outspoken TV pundit Neville had said in a podcast after United's 2-0 defeat at leaders Liverpool on Sunday, which left the Red Devils 30 points behind their rivals in the Premier League, the club was in a mess.

The former United captain pinned much of the blame for the team's current problems on the recruitment undertaken by chief executive Ed Woodward. But with United still fifth in the league and competing in three cup competitions, Solskjaer believes it is not the right time to start a blame game. "We've just lost to Liverpool, who you all say are fantastic and we have been in the game until the last kick of the ball," he said on the eve of United's Premier League game with Burnley tonight. "For me, that is strides forward. The signs are there that we're on the right track, definitely. For me, now is not the time to talk about recruitment. We are always looking to improve the squad, so now is not the time to start that discussion, Gary."



Gary Neville (left) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Fighting for fourth place—the final Champions League spot—is not what is expected of a club of United's stature, but the manager remains confident they are doing things to rectify that. "We know we're not where we want to be and should be, historically," he admitted. "It's down to us to work better and from my experience in the 12, 13 months I've been here, the players that I've brought in have been good, so I have no complaints whatsoever."

