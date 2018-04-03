EPL: Will be special to beat Manchester United for title, says Man City's de Bruyne

The architect of City's surge towards the title â said it would be terrific for the fans if they sealed the trophy against Jose Mourinho's team



Kevin de Bruyne

Beating Manchester United to clinch the Premier League title on Saturday would be historic says Manchester City's Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne. The architect of City's surge towards the title — said it would be terrific for the fans if they sealed the trophy against Jose Mourinho's team. "We are going to relish this position.

To make it [the title] against United would be special. It would be so nice to go on and win against United, for the fans it would be

special," said De Bruyne.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever