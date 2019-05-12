EPL's D-Day is here!

football

Manchester City and Liverpool go into final day with just a point separating them as the English Premier League title race can't get closer than this

Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants his side to embrace the "privilege" of being in pole position to retain the Premier League title when they travel to Brighton today. City go into the final day of the season one point ahead of Liverpool after a title race that has raised the bar from anything the Premier League has seen before.

Liverpool's long wait to win the title could unbelievably stretch into its 30th year despite posting the third highest points tally in Premier League history. The Reds will take on Wolves at Anfield today. City will retain the title if they win at Brighton but a draw or loss for Guardiola's men would open the door for Liverpool to be crowned champions if they defeat Wolves.



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Klopp hopeful

Given Brighton's lowly position, the odds are firmly on a City coronation, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says this week's astonishing Champions League drama showed anything can happen when the pressure mounts. "It's been a week of big football moments. But from our point of view it could be a big football moment on the weekend — the week is not over yet," Klopp said.

With victory on England's south coast on Sunday, City will hit 98 points, two less than their record-breaking campaign last season, but arguably even more impressive having come from seven points behind in January and refusing to budge in a 13-game winning run as the finishing line approaches. "It's a privilege," said Guardiola on Friday. "Is a dream to be here, honestly I didn't expect months ago when we were seven points [behind] against this Liverpool to be in the position that we are now.

City in win mode

"We have the chance to become champions if we win our game and that is what we have to do." The scale of the achievement in holding off Klopp's charging Reds was amplified when Guardiola saw his old side Barcelona thrashed 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday as Liverpool reached a second consecutive Champions League final.

City could make history by becoming the first side to ever win the English domestic treble as long as they match Liverpool's result at home to Wolves this weekend and defeat Watford in the FA Cup final next Saturday. But despite all they have achieved this season to this point, Guardiola believes City must finish the job if they are to avoid being "destroyed" by their critics.

22

No. of goals Mohamed Salah has scored for Liverpool

20

No. of goals Sergio Aguero has scored for Man City

91

Number of goals scored by Man City in this EPL season

87

Number of goals scored by Liverpool in this EPL season

20

Number of clean sheets maintained by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Man City 'keeper Ederson

