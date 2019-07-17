Equal accountability in case of rules a necessity

opinion

Change your ways leaders and representatives of the people and accept there is parity and equal accountability when it comes to obeying rules.

As parking continues to be the hot button topic in Mumbai, and new parking charges have sent citizens to seek legal redress, the hullaballoo over the civic body's new parking fines seems to have completely missed its first citizen's attention, a report said in this paper. The report detailed that while the BMC began its crackdown against roadside parking by levying hefty fines on violators, Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's vehicle was seen parked right under the BMC's no-parking signboard in Vile Parle recently.

This official vehicle was parked outside a popular coastal fish food joint between Andheri and Vile Parle. No parking instructions didn't seem to deter the mayor. Similarly, new rules regarding no parking in a 500-metre radius of a public parking lot seem not to have resonated either. We need to see our leaders and those in power set examples rather than break rules. When we talk about traffic discipline it should apply to every citizen. As it is people are bitter, sometimes rightly so, about two sets of rules — one for the privileged and the other for so called ordinary mortals. Those in positions of authority should be doing all they can to actually break these perceptions. They need to bridge the trust deficit and chip away at these notions through their action. This kind of flouting of rules only cements these perceptions in people's minds.

It also, in fact, emboldens people to go against the law in any capacity as they think that if their leaders get away with doing so, then they are also entitled to do so. We have seen those in uniform or authority driving without seatbelts, cutting lanes, not paying bills... the list is endless. They are completely thick-skinned when caught while doing so. Change your ways leaders and representatives of the people and accept there is parity and equal accountability when it comes to obeying rules.

