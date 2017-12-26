Equity indices trade flat, Sensex crosses 34k intra-day

The key indices of the Indian equity markets traded on a flat note with marginal losses during the mid-afternoon session on Tuesday

The key indices of the Indian equity markets traded on a flat note with marginal losses during the mid-afternoon session on Tuesday. The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) crossed the 34,000-level for the first time and scaled a fresh high of 34,005.37 points on an intra-day basis, surpassing it's Friday's (December 22) intra-day high of 33,964.28 points.

At 12.11 p.m., the Sensex, which opened at 33,980.76 points, traded at 33,929.59 points -- down 10.71 points or 0.03 per cent -- from its previous close. The BSE market breadth was bullish as 1,642 stocks advanced as compared to 897 declines. On the National Stock Exchange, the wider Nifty50 traded lower by 3.10 points or 0.03 per cent at 10,489.90 points.

The Nifty touched a new high of 10,515.10 points on an intra-day basis. "Markets opened at new highs on Tuesday. The Nifty50 traded around the 10,500-zone, which seems crucial for more upward new highs for markets," Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls, told IANS. On Friday, the Nifty50 rose by 52.70 points or 0.50 per cent to close at a fresh high of 10,493 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at a new high of 33,940.30 points.

