Eric Cantona mocks Brazil ace: I call my luggage Neymar

His gaze has been cast upon Neymar, 26, who has faced accusations of playacting in the opening phase of the World Cup

Neymar and Eric Cantona

Former French footballer Eric Cantona has passed judgement on Brazil star Neymar and he is not impressed. His gaze has been cast upon Neymar, 26, who has faced accusations of playacting in the opening phase of the World Cup. Cantona echoed such sentiments.

"This is my new luggage: I called it Neymar," he said in a video and placed a yellow suitcase onto a table. "Because of the colour, you barely touch it and it turns round and round for hours. By the way, Neymar, you are a great player and a great actor."

