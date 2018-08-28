Eric Decker wants to spend more time with wife Jessie and kids

other-sports

National Football League star Eric Decker says he wants to spend more time with wife Jessie and kids now that he has retired

Jessie

New England Patriots star Eric Decker announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) and he is looking forward to spending time with his singer wife Jessie and three children — Vivianne, four, Eric Jr, two, and baby Forrest, who was born in March.

Decker's announcement comes just three weeks after he signed a one-year contract with the Patriots. "It has been my childhood dream and passion to play the game of football. I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled.



Eric Decker with kids

This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to spending more time with my wife and kids. I want to give a special thank you to my family, friends and fans for all your support on this incredible journey. It's been an amazing chapter in my life. I look forward to future and the many adventures ahead," he wrote on Instagram.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates