See Photos: Erica Fernandes gives us major vacation goals with these pictures

Erica Fernandes, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, jetted off to the Maldives for a quiet vacation. The on-screen Prerna took to her social media handle and gave us a sneak peek, which shows that she is truly enjoying the holiday.

Erica shared a picture, which shows the leggy lass wearing a neon pink bralette basking in the sun. She captioned the picture, "If nobody hates you, it means you are doing something boring."

In another picture, we can see Erica enjoying the cool weather of the island donning a pink bralette and denim shorts. She captioned it, "Be all in or get all out. There is no midway."

In the third picture, Erica can be seen getting drenched in the ocean with the setting sun providing the perfect backdrop. She looks beautiful, doesn't she?

On the work front, Erica has been garnering a lot of praise and fan following post her portrayal of Prerna Bajaj in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica Fernandes has been showcasing crackling chemistry opposite her co-star Parth Samthaan. Recently, the duo appeared as a guest couple in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Their loved-up performance highlighted the chemistry this on-screen couple shares.

Speaking about the show, Gauahar Khan is set to make her entry donning the hat of antagonist Komolika. Earlier, the grey character was played by Hina Khan who has quit the show.

