Erica Fernandes sets holiday goals with her Singapore vacation; see pictures

Erica Fernandes, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, jetted off to Singapore for a vacation. The on-screen Prerna took to social media and gave us a sneak peek which shows her enjoying the holiday.

In the first picture from her travel diaries, Erica seems lost in her own thoughts as she is clicked in a candid position. Donning a yellow dress with a black sling bag, the actress looks beautiful.

From the quiet lanes of Singapore, she moved towards Marina Bay. Here, Erica seems all excited hopping and jumping with the city's skyscrapers in the background. For this outing, she opted for a dark grey gown.

In this picture, she can be seen posing in front of Universal Studios. She is accompanied by her close friend and her family.

Her next destination was Gardens by the Bay, a popular nature park in Singapore. In the candid picture, Erica seems mesmerised by the beauty of the place. She captioned the photo: "And down the waterfall where ever it may take me I know that life won't break me.."

Erica looked beautiful in her grey gown and black flats; don't you think so?

Her final destination was the iconic Merlion Park. In the pictures, Erica can be seen posing in front of the Merlion statue. From Singapore, she jetted off to London to attend the Asian Viewers Television Awards, also known as AVTA.

On the work front, Erica has been garnering a lot of praise and fans for her portrayal of Prerna Bajaj in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica Fernandes has been showcasing crackling chemistry opposite her co-star Parth Samthaan. Recently, the duo appeared as a guest couple in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Their loved-up performance highlighted the chemistry this on-screen couple shares.

Speaking about the show, Aamna Sharif made her entry in the show donning the hat of antagonist Komolika. Earlier, the grey character was played by Hina Khan who has quit the show.

