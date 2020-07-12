Eros, the essential worker

A Chocolate Labrador Retriever trotting through the streets several times a day with a straw basket in his jaws, taking vegetables, fruit and packaged foods to customers of the El Porvenir mini-market, has become a common sight in the city of Medellin, Colombia. The eight-year-old named Eros is paid with treats and massages on his furry head.

"He helps us to maintain social distancing," says Eros's owner Maria Natividad Botero. "And people love it when we send the dog." Eros wasn't always a star. He was accepted into the family by Botero after repeated requests by her son to adopt a dog.

But Botero and the rest of the family quickly fell in love with the pup. And when they opened a mini market four years ago in the hilltop neighbourhood of Tulipanes, he started to accompany Botero and her kids to make deliveries.

Eros doesn't know how to read addresses. But he remembers the names of customers who have previously rewarded him with treats. And with some practice, he has learned to go to their houses on his own.



Eros carries a basket of bread from the El Porvenir mini-market as he makes a delivery on his own in Medellin, Colombia. Pics/AP

"He knows the names of five or six of our customers," Botero said. "So, I send the merchandise with a receipt in the basket, and my customers pay me through a

bank transfer."

Eros might not know that he has become an essential worker. But he is happy to help his owners and collect his daily pay. "He's quite a glutton," Botero said. "He won't leave your house until you give him a treat."

Have a 'fake' flight

Airport in Taiwan is giving passengers who miss flying, an offbeat experience

The Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan recently launched a unique "fake flight" service that gives melancholic travellers the chance to go through the check-in and plane boarding procedures without actually taking off.

The airport first announced plans to introduce the fake flight service in early June. Over 7,000 people registered, of which 180 were chosen for the first three tours.

The new fake flight service includes airport security checks, passport verification, the full check-in procedure, as well the boarding of an Airbus A330 airplane. The cabin crew also give passengers the usual instructions as well as some relating to the pandemic, and serve them snacks and coffee, before preparing them for the fake landing.

"In addition to letting the participants go through security screening, identification inspection and other immigration clearance procedures, they actually boarded the plane to experience the fun of boarding," Ting Hsu, who works in Songshan Airport's planning department, told CNN Travel.

A necklace a day, keeps the virus away

You thought Baba Ramdev's Coronil claims were outlandish? Wait till you hear this. Indonesia's Agriculture Ministry recently claimed to have invented a eucalyptus necklace, which can treat COVID-19. According to minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, the necklace comprises a species of eucalyptus that can kill the virus. Wearing it for 15 minutes allegedly kills 42 per cent of the virus, while upping the time to 30 minutes doubles its effectiveness.

Not without my couch and TV

A Turkish paragliding instructor's video of him flying with his couch and TV has raked in 8.5 lakh views on YouTube. Hasan Kaval, 29, of Izmir, created a miniature living room, complete with a couch, a lamp and a TV set, and rigged it to a parachute harness to take on the paragliding track at Babadag Air Sports and Recreation Centre. Kaval later shared the video online.

Train parked on bridge becomes luxury hotel



Pic/Kruger Shalati, Facebook

A luxury hotel in South Africa is offering guests the chance to spend the night in a train permanently parked on a bridge. Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge, is a new hotel being constructed from an old train on the Selati Bridge over the Sabie River in Kruger National Park. It features 24 carriage rooms in retired train cars parked on the bridge's tracks.

Man slashed women's tyres to befriend them

A 32-year-old man from Aichi Prefecture, Japan, was arrested after allegedly slashing a woman's car tyre recently, so that he could follow her and offer assistance, when she eventually pulled over to check the wheel. The culprit has been identified as 32-year-old Yoshito Harada. During investigations the police learnt that he had done this to over 1,000 others.

Man attacks son over arm-wrestling defeat

An arm-wrestling contest between a son and father in Kentucky, US, turned violent, when the latter attacked his son. Curtis Zimmerman, 55, was intoxicated when he challenged his son to a competition. When Zimmerman lost, he got into a fight with his son and even fired a gun in the air.

Who moved my cheek!

An Instagram model, with nearly 1.61 lakh followers, is grabbing eyeballs for her bizarre-looking cheeks on Instagram. Anastasiia Pokreshchuk, 31, from Ukraine, who is obsessed with cheek fillers, recently spent nearly £1,600 (R1.5 lakh) on administering injections to her face. She injected herself with hyaluronic fillers, after an online tutorial, and claims she has "no regrets" about her new look.

