Too hot to handle

The first time this writer stumbled upon Breakfast Beast, an Instagram account dedicated to celebrating art and intimacy, we found ourselves shifting in our seat. It showcased digital artworks that were surreal and erotic in equal measure. Two days later, the account had mysteriously vanished; Instagram had temporarily deactivated it as the content violated its policies.

It's not unusual for artists who dabble in erotic art to worry about being banished. User-based reportage can often lead to suspension, although Instagram policies state that nudes can be "artistic in nature". Here are accounts that promote sexual freedom using glorious brushstrokes.

Run by a Paris-based artist, Regards Coupables's illustrations are as simple as they are sensual. The minimalist black line drawings will reel you in. What's intriguing is that the key element is often hidden. It's the less-is-more approach, that will leave a lot to one's imagination.

This account is like a thriving erotic forest that you want to lose yourself in. The curling vines and leaves show how simplicity is the key to drawing an alluring image. The artist explores sexuality in all its diversity and inspires you to see the beauty in them.

Vivid and provocative, this Russian artist's account is a feminist's fantasy. The oil paintings are a celebration of consensual and self-love. We love the colour palette and the artist's ability to promote the idea of 'my body, my choice.'

The best part about this account by artist Carly Jean Andrews is that she chooses to focus on people of different ethnicities and body types. Think olive skin, big booty and high-cut underwear. Her art is an attempt at empowering those who feel oppressed.

