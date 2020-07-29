Erupted Volcano: Talent that challenges boundaries

As an actor, Jaya Ahsan has already rounded up working with the top-ranked directors in West Bengal. The Bangladeshi actor first set foot in Kolkata in 2013, appearing in Arindam Sil's film, 'Aborto', for she was nominated for the Filmfare Award in the Best Actor (Female) category in this very first movie. Since then, her achievements have been rolling in. This 38 years old actor has worked with renowned directors such as Srijit Mukherji, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Kaushik Ganguly and Atanu Ghosh depicting complex and diverse characters in films.

She finally secured the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Female) in 2017 for 'Bishorjan'. In the same year, she received the Zee Cine Award. It seems as though receiving awards has become a habit to this talented actor, who has also won the National Award in Bangladesh four times. Recently she has been nominated for yet another award in the Madrid International Film Festival for Best Actress for her role in the film, 'Robibaar', in which she starred opposite West Bengal heart-throb, Prosenjit Chatterjee.

But it's not the rewards that Jaya Ahsan craves for; it's the portrayal of versatile, complex and nuanced characters that she enjoys. This calm and composed actor said, "I always search for characters which pose a challenge for me; characters with depth that I can put my heart and soul in to bring them to life."

While her true passion lies within acting, her talents branch out to various other art forms. From drawing to pursuing a diploma in classical music and Tagore Song, this actor has mastered it all. She has also been invited to and attended countless international events. The Cannes Film Festival in 2013, representing Bangladesh in the CII Big Picture Summit in Delhi, and performing as Bangladesh's goodwill ambassador for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019, are a few such examples.

As an actor, Jaya Ahsan wants to move forward and break all the boundaries, be it country, language, or acting. "I have received quite a few offers for Hindi movies and web series, but I didn't find any to be fascinating that I wanted to be a part of," says Jaya. She also added, "A character needs to be challenging. I want to exceed my own limits and expectations. Otherwise, I will not be satisfied with the role, and neither will my audience."

Jaya Ahsan is ready to challenge herself and test her limits and creativity; to open the crater of creative volcano that she is.

