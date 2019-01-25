Escape the Room and win exciting cash prizes!

hollywood

As part of the promotions for the upcoming film Escape Room- the studio has devised a unique and exciting activity where the players need to solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints and strategies to complete the objective at hand

Escape Room poster

Is thrill, excitement and racing against time your thing??..if yes, Sony Pictures India gives you an opportunity to experience all this and more! Imagine yourself in a room – no windows, only one door, and it's locked- you have no option but play to escape! Come participate in this unique game and get a chance to win 1 lakh rupees in CASH.

As part of the promotions for the upcoming film Escape Room - the studio has devised a unique and exciting activity where the players need to solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints and strategies to complete the objective at hand. The participant that completes the said objective and escapes the room in the fastest given time will be rewarded 1 lakh rupees in CASH. The Escape room will be set-up at Inorbit Mall, Malad on 26th and 27th January- 10:00 AM onwards.

Shony Panjikaran, Marketing Head, Sony Pictures India says, "Escape room is based on the hugely popular escape games and Mystery rooms, where participants have to come out of a locked room within a stipulated time using the given clues. However what if things go wrong in the room and you have to escape death- that's what the film is about. We wanted audiences to experience just a small part of the movie before watching this hugely exciting adventure in theatres. What's more- the winner will be rewarded with 1 lakh Rupees cash."

The promotion has been planned to promote Sony Pictures' upcoming film Escape Room releasing in India on 1st February. The film is about Six adventurous strangers who travel to a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles to win USD 10,000. What starts out as seemingly innocent fun soon turns into a living nightmare as the four men and two women discover each room is an elaborate trap that's part of a sadistic game of life or death!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates