Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani all set to welcome baby no 2

Over the weekend, Esha Deol had shared a snapshot on social media with husband Bharat Takhtani

Yesterday, Esha Deol took to Instagram to share the news that she is set to be mommy again. The actor-danseuse posted a picture of one-year-old daughter Radhya, which was captioned, "I'm being promoted to big sister (sic)."

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol

Over the weekend, Esha had shared a snapshot on social media with husband Bharat Takhtani. It led to speculation as a baby bump was visible. She wrote a cryptic caption, "Hummm (sic)." To put further speculation to rest, she decided to share the good news. Esha and Bharat wed in 2012.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were blessed with baby girl Radhya on October 23, 2017.

On the professional front, Esha was last seen in the 2015 film 'Kill Them Young'. The actress will soon make her comeback with a short film titled Cakewalk. Recently, Esha unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and Abhra Chakraborty, the film will see the actress essaying the role of a baker and chef.

