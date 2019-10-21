Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani celebrate daughter Radhya's second birthday; see photos

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's baby girl Radhya has turned two! The proud parents celebrated their daughter's birthday at her grandmother Hema Malini's home in Juhu, Mumbai. The party was attended by a number of Bollywood stars and their kids.

Esha Deol took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the fun birthday bash. She captioned the image, "Radhya's birthday party a big thank you to all my friends & family for spending this special day with us! And thank you to everyone for the loving birthday wishes & blessings for our baby Radhya! @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani"

Esha also shared several images of the birthday decor and we must say, Radhya sure had an incredibly fun-looking party! Here's what the decor looked like:

A number of celebs like Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan, Pragya Yadav with son Isana, Nishka Lulla with her daughter Miraya, and Tusshar Kapoor's son attended Radhya Takhtani's second birthday bash.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are parents to another baby girl, their younger daughter Miraya. The couple welcomed Miraya on June 10 this year.

