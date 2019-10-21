Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani celebrate daughter Radhya's second birthday; see photos
Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani celebrated their daughter Radhya's second birthday. Check out photos from the birthday bash!
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's baby girl Radhya has turned two! The proud parents celebrated their daughter's birthday at her grandmother Hema Malini's home in Juhu, Mumbai. The party was attended by a number of Bollywood stars and their kids.
Esha Deol took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the fun birthday bash. She captioned the image, "Radhya's birthday party a big thank you to all my friends & family for spending this special day with us! And thank you to everyone for the loving birthday wishes & blessings for our baby Radhya! @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani"
Esha also shared several images of the birthday decor and we must say, Radhya sure had an incredibly fun-looking party! Here's what the decor looked like:
@thedramaqueen2012 now where should I start.... ðÂÂÂ I’m going to be falling short of words to express how much I simply enjoyed working with you guys (Khyati,Nikita & the entire team ) .... right from the word go !!! U got me bang on ... everything was just perfect, classy, beautiful& baby friendly , just the way I imagined & also the way you handled the shift in venue last minute (thanks to the sudden rains in October ðÂÂÂ ) there was simply no stone left unturned! From the invite, the decor, the games to the return gifts all of it was perfect... just the way I like it ! Thank u for making my dream of having the best birthday party for my little sun - shine come true!!! A big shout out to all you mother’s out there who like me are busy with work commitments & at the same time are going nuts trying to plan the perfect birthday for ur babies.... just go to them @thedramaqueen2012 and trust me leave it to them .... they live up to ur expectations and beyond.... I had an amazing experience working with them and so will you all ! ðÂ¥Â to many more parties with u @thedramaqueen2012 ! Our best wishes & good luck to you! ♥ï¸ÂðÂ§¿ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼
A number of celebs like Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan, Pragya Yadav with son Isana, Nishka Lulla with her daughter Miraya, and Tusshar Kapoor's son attended Radhya Takhtani's second birthday bash.
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are parents to another baby girl, their younger daughter Miraya. The couple welcomed Miraya on June 10 this year.
Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani celebrated daughter Radhya's birthday as she turned 2. Veteran actor and MP Hema Malini hosted the birthday bash at her residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The party was attended by a host of Bollywood star kids. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Esha Deol took to her Instagram account to share photos from the party. Esha shared a black and white photo of Radhya and wrote, "Happy birthday to my baby Radhya! Amma loves u God bless you #radhyatakhtani [sic]"
Esha Deol also thanked family and friends for coming in and blessing Radhya and she wrote, "Radhya's birthday party a big thank you to all my friends & family for spending this special day with us ! And thank you to everyone for the loving birthday wishes & blessings for our baby Radhya! [sic]"
In picture: Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani with Radhya and Hema Malini pose for the photographers.
Hema Malini seen giving a hug to daughter Esha Deol as they posed for the photographers at Radhya Takhtani's birthday party in Juhu.
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani also posed with their younger daughter Miraya Takhtani at Radhya's birthday party.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur also attended Radhya Takhtani's birthday party at Hema Malini's home in Juhu.
Nowadays, Taimur Ali Khan is rarely spotted in public, the star kid's fans are a bit disappointed about it. This would be a welcome change for all the fans
Taimur Ali Khan looked cute in her pink shirt, denim and blue sneakers.
Soha Ali Khan along with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also attended Radhya Takhtani's birthday party in Juhu.
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looked adorable in multi-coloured dress as she attended Radhya Takhtani's birthday bash at Hema Malini's residence.
Esha Deol's sister Ahana Deol Vohra also attended niece Radhya's birthday party with husband Vaibhav Vohra and son Darien.
Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya and son Isana arrive for Radhya Takhtani's birthday at Hema Malini's residence in Juhu.
Nishka Lulla with her daughter Miraya also attended Esha Deol's daughter's birthday bash in Juhu.
Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya also attended Radhya Takhtani's birthday party in Juhu.
Hema Malini hosted a grand birthday bash for Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's daughter Radhya at her residence in Juhu, Mumbai, which was attended Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Aahan Deol with her family, Pragya Kapoor, Nishka Lulla and host of other Bollywood celebrities. We have pictures
