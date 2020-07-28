Esha Deol wishes her 'baby sister' Ahana Deol happy birthday in the sweetest possible way
Born on July 28, 1985, Ahana Deol is the youngest daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She married businessman Vaibhav Vohra in 2014. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2015, whom they named Darien.
It's Ahana Deol's, daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, birthday today. And her big sister Esha Deol has taken to social media to share a super sweet birthday post for her. Esha posted a collage of her 'baby sister' on social media, in Ahana's candid pictures are collated. "Happy birthday to my #sunshine #mybabysister my Anni baby @a_tribe ... the most beautiful girl with the most beautiful heart and soul .... I love you ! Stay blessed, healthy and happy and yeah can't wait to groove with you to our old fashioned tunes. Go roar my lioness [sic]" Esha Deol wrote in the caption.
Check out Esha Deol's birthday post for Ahana Deol Vohra:
Just like her mother and sister, Ahana too is a trained dancer. She is an Odissi dancer and often performs with her mother on stage.
Here's a quick look at some family photos of Ahana Deol, which she posted on Instagram:
Ahana Deol with her husband Vaibhav:
Ahana Deol with her son Darien:
Ahana Deol with mother Hema Malini:
Ahana Deol with father Dharmendra:
Ahana Deol with sister Esha Deol, her husband Bharat Takhtani and daughters Radhya and Miraya:
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Ahana Deol!
