Esha Gupta goes green for One Day: Justice Delivered!

Published: May 29, 2019, 18:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Esha Gupta suggested the producers of One Day... to indulge in an activity of planting 100 saplings in the three cities including Mumbai, Delhi, and Indore that they will be visiting for movie promotions along with the cast and crew

Esha Gupta goes green for One Day: Justice Delivered!
Esha Gupta. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/egupta

Esha Gupta seems to have a real penchant for nature, environment and all that goes with it. The talented actor, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her forthcoming crime suspense drama, One Day: Justice Delivered has come up with a unique idea to promote the movie also featuring her mentor, Anupam Kher.

An environmentalist at heart, Esha suggested the producers of One Day... to indulge in an activity of planting 100 saplings in the three cities including Mumbai, Delhi, and Indore that they will be visiting for movie promotions along with the cast and crew. The makers liked the idea and appreciated Esha's noble gesture.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

ðð½ð´ðð½ GOOD GUYS WIN!!! A real David v. Goliath story that results in a win for all of humanity. As Rachel Riederer for the @newyorkermag reports, “On April 26th, a parade of hundreds of Waorani men and women, members of an indigenous nation in a remote part of the Ecuadorian Amazon, marched triumphantly through the streets of Puyo, the regional capital of the eastern province of Pastaza. Many had come from villages in parts of the rain forest that have no roads—journeying by canoe and small plane. They were celebrating a new court ruling, which held that the Ecuadorian government could not, as it had planned, auction off their land for oil exploration without their consent. Nemonte Nenquimo, a Waorani leader, told me that they had come to Puyo to reclaim their right to self-governance and that the verdict had made them feel safer. “The court recognized that the government violated our right to live free, and make our own decisions about our territory and self determination,” she said, over WhatsApp. “Our territory is our decision, and now, since we are owners, we are not going to let oil enter and destroy our natural surroundings and kill our culture.” #justice #rainforest #saveourplanet #environment #sustainableliving #greennewdeal #ecuador #waorani #indigenous

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) onMay 19, 2019 at 4:19am PDT

Esha, who will be seen portraying the role of a tough police officer in the movie, informs, "We travel to different cities and places for movie promotions but this time I consciously thought of planting trees which is also the need of the hour. As civilised and responsibile individuals, we need to collectively work on effective measures that would help us save our environment for a healthy well being."

Produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh and directed by Ashok Nanda, One Day: Justice Delivered also featuring a stellar cast of Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, and Deepshikha and Murali Sharma revolves around a crime branch special officer who investigates the serial disappearance of high profile individuals in a state capital.

The movie is scheduled to release on June 14, 2019.

Also Read: One Day trailer: Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's film is about a puzzling case

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

Esha Guptabollywood news

Watch video: Esha Gupta goes nude in latest shoot!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK