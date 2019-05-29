Esha Gupta goes green for One Day: Justice Delivered!
Esha Gupta suggested the producers of One Day... to indulge in an activity of planting 100 saplings in the three cities including Mumbai, Delhi, and Indore that they will be visiting for movie promotions along with the cast and crew
Esha Gupta seems to have a real penchant for nature, environment and all that goes with it. The talented actor, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her forthcoming crime suspense drama, One Day: Justice Delivered has come up with a unique idea to promote the movie also featuring her mentor, Anupam Kher.
An environmentalist at heart, Esha suggested the producers of One Day... to indulge in an activity of planting 100 saplings in the three cities including Mumbai, Delhi, and Indore that they will be visiting for movie promotions along with the cast and crew. The makers liked the idea and appreciated Esha's noble gesture.
Esha, who will be seen portraying the role of a tough police officer in the movie, informs, "We travel to different cities and places for movie promotions but this time I consciously thought of planting trees which is also the need of the hour. As civilised and responsibile individuals, we need to collectively work on effective measures that would help us save our environment for a healthy well being."
Produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh and directed by Ashok Nanda, One Day: Justice Delivered also featuring a stellar cast of Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, and Deepshikha and Murali Sharma revolves around a crime branch special officer who investigates the serial disappearance of high profile individuals in a state capital.
The movie is scheduled to release on June 14, 2019.
