Esha Gupta in new indie label's music video

Esha Gupta will feature in the music video of Get dirty, marking her first association with Raj Kundra, Manj Musik and Summit Mehra -- co-owners of Muzik One Records, which is a new label to promote budding talent

Actress Esha Gupta will feature in the music video of Get dirty, marking her first association with Raj Kundra, Manj Musik and Summit Mehra -- co-owners of Muzik One Records, which is a new label to promote budding talent. The dance track's production is done by Roshin Balu, vocals have been given by Gourov Dasgupta, along with newcomer Ishika Bakshi.

"The song has such a fresh energy because Muzik One Records is all about promoting new talents and fresh singers. I really enjoyed working with this label," Esha said in a statement. "It was fabulous grooving to the sexy vibe of this song. Once it's out, every dance floor is surely going to get dirty. I think it's going to be the number one dance track of the year," she added.

The new independent Hindi and Punjabi music label will later release a track titled "Rambo", followed by "Aaja ni aaja".

"I love Punjabi music and always have since a young age. There is so much Hindi and Punjabi talent in India and around the world that's just untapped. Collectively, with music guru Manj and celebrity management specialist Summit, you can be assured that Muzik One will be an artiste's dream platform," said Kundra.

Manj is super excited to join hands with "two of the most experienced men in their fields". "Raj, besides being a very good friend, is an amazing businessman who can keep the foundation of our label strong, while Summit can steer the managing side of all the new talent and the label in the right way. I intend to help as many (artistes) as I can, to push real music and real talent," he added.

Mehra shared that he has been managing singers and music directors for the last six years, and "with Muzik One, this gives me an opportunity to curate new talent, to give them a platform not just musically but in the live shows as well".

"We at Muzik One are also looking for collaborations with international artistes and to open up the Indian market for them," Mehra added.

