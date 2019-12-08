Esha Gupta may burn your mobile screens with her latest Instagram post

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Raising the glamour quotient with her simple yet bold avatar, actor Esha Gupta has dropped some steamy pictures on Instagram. The Rustom actor on Saturday posted three pictures of her in a black lacy bralette, which she paired with a grey mid-west jeans.

She was seen smiling her heart out in one of the pictures and donned bold poses in the other two. The pictures were set in black and white filter making it all the more elegant. "In all fairness, Dark is Beautiful," she captioned the pictures.

Take a look:

In all fairness, Dark is Beautiful

Gupta has made heads turn many times in the past with her bold photoshoots and has been a talk of the B-town for her strong viewpoint on discrimination against heroines with dusky complexions in Bollywood.

