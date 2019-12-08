MENU
Esha Gupta may burn your mobile screens with her latest Instagram post

Updated: Dec 08, 2019, 08:11 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Esha Gupta sizzles like a diva in her latest Instagram post that's too hot to handle

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Esha Gupta
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Esha Gupta

Raising the glamour quotient with her simple yet bold avatar, actor Esha Gupta has dropped some steamy pictures on Instagram. The Rustom actor on Saturday posted three pictures of her in a black lacy bralette, which she paired with a grey mid-west jeans.

She was seen smiling her heart out in one of the pictures and donned bold poses in the other two. The pictures were set in black and white filter making it all the more elegant. "In all fairness, Dark is Beautiful," she captioned the pictures.

Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

In all fairness, Dark is Beautiful ðÂÂÂÂ¸ @aashutoshmishra28

A post shared by Esha GuptaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@egupta) onDec 7, 2019 at 2:40am PST

Gupta has made heads turn many times in the past with her bold photoshoots and has been a talk of the B-town for her strong viewpoint on discrimination against heroines with dusky complexions in Bollywood.

