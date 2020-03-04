Esplanade restoration: Landlord appoints structural architect Raikar for revamp

Taking the plan of restoring the 150-year-old Esplanade Mansion forward, landlord Sadik Ali appointed structural architect Chetan Raikar to carry out the complete restoration work and informed the Bombay High Court (HC) about it on Tuesday. The bench of justice S J Kathawalla and justice RI Chagla has given Ali and Raikar two weeks time to submit a break-up of the restoration work and its corresponding costs to be prepared by the structural architect.

In the letter given to Raikar on February 29, Ali stated that he appointed him as the Conservative Heritage Consultant for the project. Raikar accepted the appointment in writing on March 3 and asked for time to work out the scheme that would outline the process of restoration.

While Ali had agreed to contribute '50 crore for the heritage structure's restoration, Cherag Balsara, the advocate representing the landlord, told mid-day the entire amount was not needed all at once and would be paid in instalments. "The funds will be put in an account. We will prepare a fund flow and will start with around '20 crore. We will give an undertaking with specific instructions that the funds will be used only for the restoration work," said Balsara.

He said while conservation architects Abha Lambah and Pankaj Joshi had quoted '98 crore for the restoration and Raikar had pegged the cost of the structural repairs at '23 crore, the overall cost of restoration is likely to be around '65 crore. The tenants may have to foot the remaining cost. "According to the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, tenants have to share the cost of carrying out repairs. The tenants who don't contribute may not be allowed to return," added Balsara.

While Balsara had earlier stated that Raikar would be roped in as an expert, the landlord has now appointed him to handle the entire project on his own.

