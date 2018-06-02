Estate workers stage protest after leopard attacks woman in Tamil Nadu

The woman worker was standing near her house last night, when the big cat attacked her, resulting in injuries on her hand and abdomen, they said



Representational Image

Estate workers at Cincona in the district today stayed off work, demanding an immediate solution to prevent man-animal conflicts, in the wake of a leopard attack on a woman, police said.

The woman worker was standing near her house last night, when the big cat attacked her, resulting in injuries on her hand and abdomen, they said. Forest and police officials are holding talks with the estate management over straying of wild animals into human habitats.

