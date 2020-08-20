'Eternally grateful for what you have done': PM Narendra Modi writes letter to MS Dhoni on his retirement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. In the letter, the Prime Minister hailed him as a ‘phenomenon’ and wished him the best for future endeavours.

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Dhoni retired from international cricket, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni had posted on his Instagram handle.

Lauding him as one of the most successful captains, Modi praised Dhoni’s 'dependability in tough matches' and 'clear thinking' that won him a billion fans around the world.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

The letter begins, “In your trademark unassuming style you shared a video that was enough to become a passionate discussion point for entire nation. 130 Cr Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket.”

Modi further wrote that Dhoni has been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of New India, where family name does not make young people’s destiny but they make their own names and their own destinies.

“Where we come from does not matter as long as we know where we are headed – this is the spirit that you have exuded and inspired many youngsters with,” the letter read.

The Prime Minister also praised Dhoni for his association with the Indian armed forces. “You were most happy being among our army personnel. You concern towards their welfare has always been remarkable,” Modi wrote.

“No matter what hairstyle you sported, your calm head remained the same in victory or defeat, which is a very important lesson for every youth,” the letter read.

Dhoni’s retirement announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates in Chennai ahead of this year's IPL in the UAE.

The 39-year-old's last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

One of the best runners between the wickets was run out following a hard-earned 50 in that tense game, shattering Indian hopes and leaving him in a state of disbelief.

The reticent man from Ranchi will, however, go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India, turning up for the country in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.

Considered a punter by some and a master strategist by several others, it was Dhoni's captaincy, wondrous reading of match situations and the jaw-dropping hand-speed behind stumps that had the cricket world mesmerised.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news