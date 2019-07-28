Ethan Hawke helped daughter Maya to land role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

hollywood

Revealing about the all-day process, Maya Hawke said that "we worked on the scene in many different ways and in many different combinations of people."

Ethan Hawke

Actress Maya Hawke who is playing one of Charles Manson's family members in the upcoming film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' revealed that it was her star father Ethan Hawke who helped her land the role in the film.

"I got an audition for the project through the normal channels through my agents and I did an audition in my bedroom with my dad," the 'Stranger Things' actress was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter on the sidelines of the film's premiere in Los Angeles.

"We sent in the tape to Quentin and I got a call back," she said, adding that the call back process "was unlike anything I've ever been through... except for maybe audition for drama school."

"Eventually he found a group of people who were doing the scene in a way that he liked. And then everyone went home and people got the call," she shared.

A few days after the third season of 'Stranger Things' streamed on Netflix, Ethan Hawke praised her work in the series.

"Some of you may have missed her in last year's BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions -- heck I even missed a few and I'm her father," he wrote on Instagram.

Maya earlier revealed that she had been "excited" to work with Tarantino, a director her mother, Uma Thurman, has worked with numerous times.

"I've never been on a set where every single person who was there was equally as excited to be there as the actors and the director and everyone were," Hawke told People at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday.

"He's been working with the same people for so long and he's executed such amazing work. Everyone has a tremendous amount of faith in him and in the projects and it gives an amazing collaborative feeling on set," she added.

Thurman first worked with Tarantino on 'Pulp Fiction' followed by 'Kill Bill: Volume 1' and 'Kill Bill: Volume 2'.

