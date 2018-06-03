Ethan Hawke says he turned down Independence Day because he was arrogant

The 47-year-old actor recalled he turned down the offer as he thought the script was terrible



Ethan Hawke said he did not audition for iconic blockbuster Independence Day because of his arrogance.

The 47-year-old actor recalled he turned down the offer as he thought the script was terrible.

"No one can teach you how to pick parts. I once read the script for Independence Day and mocked it because I was arrogant and thought it terrible.

"When the movie came out I went to see it with my girlfriend expecting it to be awful — and it was a massive hit. After the movie she said, 'You're an idiot.' I have blown it so many times!" Ethan Hawke told Graham Norton on his chat show.

The four-time Oscar nominee is glad he decided to audition for the part of the shy student Todd Anderson in 1989 hit Dead Poets Society.

"I told my sister that if I didn't get the role then I would join the marines or something," he recalled saying the film would make or break for me.

