Sayani Gupta: Ethical journalism has really taken a back seat

Sayani Gupta expressed concern over the current state of media

Sayani Gupta

Actress Sayani Gupta, who is playing a journalist in the "Four More Shots Please!" show, says that media is controlled by the powerful people who are using it as a propaganda machinery.

Expressing concern over the current state of media, Sayani told IANS: "I am extremely worried about the state of media and journalism that has become propaganda machinery for people with power and money. Ethical journalism has really taken a backseat."

"Before commencing the show's shoot, an activist, Gauri Lankesh, was brutally murdered. We all marched holding the candles in our hands and raised our voices to get justice but nothing has happened." Accordng to the 33-year-old, it is a very "sorry state where a bunch of people trying to upload truth and a scary state for people who are trying to stand by the truth".

Sayani has appeared in films like "Margarita with a Straw", "Parched", "Fan", "Baar Baar Dekho", "Jab Harry Met Sejal", "Fukrey Returns" and web series like "Inside Edge" and "Kaushiki".

Asked why she does not focus on increasing her visibility, she said: "Being a student of the film institute, I have watched a lot of great world cinema and I understand scripts much better. So I always go for a project that I would like to watch as an audience."

"Since I am not in hurry to make my mark and I believe that I am here for a long run, I don't think much about visibility." "Four More Shots Please!" is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

