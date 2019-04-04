Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed Boeing rules

international

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the investigation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that despite following the steps

People stand near collected debris at the crash site of the Ethiopia Airlines flight near Bishoftu. Pic/AFP

Pilots flying Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 initially followed emergency procedures laid out by Boeing but still failed to recover control of the 737 MAX plane and it nose-dived into the ground, according to preliminary findings reported in the Wall Street Journal.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the investigation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that despite following the steps, which included turning off an automated flight-control system, pilots could not regain control of the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Following the Lion Air crash, Boeing issued an "Operations Manual Bulletin" advising airline operators how to address incorrect cockpit readings. Airlines were told about "existing flight crew procedures to address circumstances where there is erroneous input from an AOA (angle of attack) sensor", a Boeing statement said. If confirmed, the findings reported in the Wall Street Journal suggest that following emergency procedures in the Boeing handbook may not have been sufficient enough to prevent a crash.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates