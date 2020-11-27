Ethiopian PM orders final military offensive against Tigray capital

A survivor of the November 9 Mai Kadra massacre being treated at the Gondar University Hospital, in Gondar. Pic/AFP

Ethiopia's prime minister said on Thursday the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended for Tigray leaders to surrender, and he warned its half-million residents to stay indoors and disarm.

The military offensive "has reached its final stage" after three weeks of fighting, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said. That means tanks and other weaponry can close in on Mekele, whose residents had been warned of "no mercy" if they didn't move away from Tigray leaders in time.

That caused international alarm as rights groups said such wording could violate international law and put civilians in further danger. Abiy's statement asserted that thousands of Tigray militia and special forces surrendered during the 72-hour period that ended Wednesday. "We will take utmost care to protect civilians," the statement said.

The United Nations has reported people fleeing the city, but communications and transport links remain severed to Tigray, and it's not clear how many people in Mekele received the warnings in time. Tigray regional leaders couldn't immediately be reached. The international community is pleading for immediate de-escalation.

