Ethnic looks for spring season

Flaunt your ethnic wear in different styles, and drape saris in unique ways this spring season. Nishant Malhotra, founder of Weaverstory.com, and Krina Panjwani, brand head of Indian Ink, have listed a few styles for you to experiment with:

Thakur Bari style is one of the oldest and traditional ways of wearing a sari. For this style of draping, you will need a long fabric enough to cover all sides. It looks beautiful and royal with Banarasi fabric if draped nicely.

Sari-cum-dupatta style is one of the stunning ways of draping a sari. Wear it with long brocade jacket blouse and drape your sari pallu like a dupatta.

Butterfly style, also known as the Bollywood style of wearing a sari, gives a magnificent look to the woman if worn with Banarasi fabric.

Wearing a long slit top with a lehenga or sleeveless jacket with it, is a beautiful fusion dress. Even side slit top can be worn over a lehenga.

The half casual drape looks elegant if styled in Banarasi sari fabric and carried with off-shoulder blouse.

Cape style is like draping dupattas like a poncho or cape covering the back and shoulders. It makes the dupatta look graceful. It can be carried in all types of fabrics but looks lovely if styled in Banarasi fabric.

Shimmery and wrinkled fabric is the latest trend which has been incorporated in the Indian as well as in the western wear segment. One piece maxi dresses to Indian kurtis with capes and palazzos to saris, crinkled metallic fabric is just the thing for the spring season.

It is neither too bulky nor a regular, substandard fabric, but a unique mix up that elucidates elegance and style within a reasonable range.

The moment you thought that the indigo colours would be out of fashion, Indian trend setters have brought it back with a bang. Anarkalis with palazzos and saris have dominated the market again. Captivating floral prints with subtle imprints of birds in yellow, cream and red can give an exquisite look to the entire ensemble.

Sheer organza has conquered and taken over other trendy textiles like raw silk, chanderi, cotton and brocade. While other materials are still being used explicitly, sheer organza has been a rage amongst the fashion bigwigs. Dresses, delicate jackets, saris, tunics, dupattas and anarkalis in sheer organza look utterly rich and are easy to carry.

