Etihad Airways stations Ramadan Fridge in Mumbai

This fully stocked refrigerator has been stationed in three countries, including India, as a means to provide food and beverage items to underprivileged communities

Representational picture

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, marked the blessed month of Ramadan with the launch of the Etihad Ramadan Fridge.

Taking this local act of kindness global, the Etihad Ramadan Fridge was brought to Mumbai last week, and hosted by the Faizan E Nooriya Orphanage in the western suburbs of the city.

Home to 35 children, the orphanage also caters for the education of around 50 additional children from the surrounding area. To stock the fridge, Iftar meals for the orphanage have been prepared and delivered daily. The journey of this fridge, which began in Jakarta, will be concluded in Karachi next week.

Neerja Bhatia, Vice President, Indian Sub-continent, Etihad Airways said, "We are grateful to bring the Etihad Ramadan Fridge to our country and extend this spirit of sharing to the communities here. This initiative illustrates a local act of kindness and generosity that Etihad has taken across countries during the month of Ramadan. On behalf of Etihad Airways, we would like to wish everyone a blessed Ramadan Kareem."

Guests can also engage in the spirit of giving this Ramadan by donating their Etihad Guest Miles for a cause. Etihad Guest will match all donations mile for mile for new members, pledging to improve the well-being of people everywhere. For every 600 miles that are donated, it ensures provision of a meal for someone in need.

