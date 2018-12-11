EU insists will not renegotiate Brexit deal

international

Protesters hold placards at a pro-Brexit demonstration in Britain

The EU has already offered Britain the "best and only possible" Brexit divorce deal and will not renegotiate it, the European Commission warned Monday on the eve of a vote in the British parliament.

"Our position has not changed and as far as we're concerned the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on the March 29, 2019," spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters.

British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with the president of the commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, to give him "an update on the state of play" as she prepares to take the deal to parliament. Earlier on Monday, the European Court of Justice ruled that Britain has the unilateral right to withdraw its plan to leave the EU if it so decides before Brexit day but Andreeva maintained it does not alter the European negotiating position.

