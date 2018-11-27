EU leaders approve Brexit deal

international

The approval of the deal came after European Council president Donald Tusk broke the news and took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "EU27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations."

The leaders of the 27 countries of the European Union (EU) on Sunday endorsed the United Kingdom's withdrawal agreement from the bloc.

The EU leaders gave consensus to the pact at a special summit held in Brussels, the seat of the EU, after negotiations. British Prime Minister Theresa May, who prepared the Brexit deal, had shown complete support for the agreement saying that it served UK's national interest.

