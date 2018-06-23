EU leaders to attend migrant crisis talks

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker called the meeting amid fresh divisions in Europe over who should process the migrants first

The leaders of 16 EU countries have now signalled their interest in joining a migrant crisis summit in Brussels on Sunday aimed at finding a solution to who deals with asylum seekers. European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker called the meeting amid fresh divisions in Europe over who should process the migrants first.

Over 1,000 migrants drowned in 2018: UN

More than 200 migrants are reported to have drowned off Libya in two days, bringing to at least 1,000 the number to die this year on the main migratory route linking Africa and Europe, the UN has said. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement yesterday it was "shocked" by the deaths and called for urgent action to reduce the continuing loss of life.

