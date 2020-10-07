EU says no-deal Brexit is becoming ever more likely

A top European Union official dealing with the UK said on Tuesday that a cliff-edge rupture between the two without even a basic trade deal by the end of the year is becoming more likely by the day.

European Vice President Maros Sefcovic told the European Parliament that "time is short" to reach a deal before a Brexit divorce transition period ends by year's end, effectively giving negotiators less than four weeks to broker a deal which must subsequently go through a lengthy approval process.

And he pointed his finger at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for making things even more difficult when he decided last month to introduce a bill that breaches the Withdrawal Agreement to make sure it could leave in January. Sefcovic said the EU would never change anything to the Brexit divorce deal. He said the plans left the EU with no choice but to launch legal action against Britain.

PM to sink millions into wind power

Boris Johnson on Tuesday pledged that every home in Britain will be powered by wind energy in a decade as the UK government kick-starts a "green industrial revolution" that will create hundreds of thousands of jobs. The govt would invest £160 million in ports and factories for production of the next generation of wind turbines, he said.

