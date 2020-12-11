EU trade talks face 'moment of finality' on Sunday: UK

Britain's foreign minister said on Thursday that negotiations on a trade deal with the European Union will reach a "moment of finality" this weekend, with both sides assessing chances of an agreement as slim. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Sunday deadline set by Britain and the EU for a decision was final - though he added "you can never say never entirely."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a three-hour dinner meeting on Wednesday in hope of unblocking stalled talks, but came away saying the gaps between them were large.

"We understand each other's positions. They remain far apart," von der Leyen said. They told their negotiators to keep talking, but set Sunday as decision day. Without a deal, the bloc and Britain face a tumultuous no-deal split at the end of the month, threatening hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in losses.

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but remains in its economic structures until the end of the year. That means a serious economic rupture on Jan. 1 that could be chaotic if there is no trade agreement. A no-deal split would bring tariffs and other barriers that would hurt both sides, although most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit because the UK does almost half of its trade with the bloc.

The UK government sees Brexit as about sovereignty and "taking back control" of the country's laws, borders and waters. It claims the EU is trying to bind Britain to the bloc's rules indefinitely.

