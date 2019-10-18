EU, UK OK Brexit deal, but Boris Johnson faces tough Parliament test ahead

London: The UK and the European Union on Thursday declared that they have agreed a new Brexit deal for Britain's withdrawal from the bloc within the October 31 deadline. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the agreement as a "great new deal", EU President Jean Claude-Juncker branded it a "fair and balanced agreement" as he recommended it for member-countries to be ratified at an EU summit underway in Brussels this week. Juncker tweeted: "Where there is a will, there is a #deal — we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions."

Both leaders have urged their respective Parliaments, in the UK and EU, to back the deal — which is heavily similar to the one struck by Theresa May. The crucial difference is the missing backstop — the "insurance policy" to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland — which Brexiteers had opposed as a threat of being tied to EU rules long after Brexit.

However, the new deal continues to hang in the balance as it remains to be seen if Johnson would have the required numbers in Parliament to get it through. He is faced with an open revolt by the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party which supports his Conservative Party government in the Commons. "We could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues, and there is a lack of clarity on VAT," DUP said.

The Opposition parties are equally opposed to the deal, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn saying the deal sounded "even worse" than what was negotiated by Theresa May, and "should be rejected" by MPs.

Labour MP quits over 'anti-Semitism in party'

An MP for UK's opposition Labour Party has resigned, accusing leader Jeremy Corbyn of allowing anti-Semitism to flourish in the party. Louise Ellman warned that, with a possible general election upcoming, a Corbyn premiership could pose a "threat" to the country. Ellman said, "Under Corbyn's leadership, antisemitism has become mainstream in the Labour party. Jewish members have been bullied, abused and driven out. Her resignation comes months after several MPs resigned over Labour's stance on Brexit and the leadership's handling of accusations of anti-Semitism within the party

