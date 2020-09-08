EU warns as UK threatens to override divorce deal

The European Union warned the British government on Monday not to renege on commitments made ahead of its departure from the bloc earlier this year.

Talks on a new relationship from 2021 between the estranged allies plunged into a fresh crisis on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the EU that the UK could effectively override the divorce deal it signed earlier unless the bloc agrees to a free trade deal by October 15.

Amid growing signs that trust between the two sides is evaporating ahead of another round of post-Brexit talks in London on Tuesday, the bloc said any attempt by the British government to unilaterally ride roughshod over the divorce agreement could jeopardise the hard-won peace process on the island of Ireland, as well as the prospects for a trade deal.

Ursuala von der Leyen, president of the EU's executive commission, said she expected Boris Johnson's government to implement the withdrawal agreement that paved the way for the UK's smooth departure from the bloc on Jan. 31.

