Eugenie Bouchard gets criticised for making Bahamas her home. Here's why...

According to Bouchard's Wikipedia page, she is a Canadian-born tennis player residing in the tax-haven of the Bahamas

Eugenie Bouchard

The leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec Francois Legault has criticised Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard for making Bahamas, where tax rates are much lower, her home. According to Bouchard's Wikipedia page, she is a Canadian-born tennis player residing in the tax-haven of the Bahamas.



Francois Legault

During a recent conference, Legault said: "It's her right, but I did not like that. I think we should live where we were born, where we learned to play tennis and pay taxes in our country."

