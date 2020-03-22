Eugenie Bouchard gets funny replies for 'quarantine with bf' tweet

Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard was flooded with offers to be her boyfriend after she posted her wish on social media to have a partner during self- isolation.

She recently tweeted: "Not complaining, but I feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend." A social media user wrote: "I've got six bottles of hand sanitizer, 18 toilet rolls and various scented soap bottles if Genie fancies a bit of quarantine and chill." Another user responded, saying: "Imagining online men seeing this tweet like all the zombies in a horror movie when they see the lights go on in a house. Time to board up the windows."

Some wicked responses to her tweet were: "Heyyyyyyy Genie you know what's my T-shirt made up of? It's made up of boyfriend material haha." "I have Netflix, CraveTV, Disney and ton of games on Wii. I'm waiting..."

