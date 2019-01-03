Eugenie Bouchard loves showing fans what she does but finds social media crazy

tennis

Athletes use platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to let their fans know about their whereabouts and promote their endorsements online

Eugenie Bouchard

Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard has 1.8 million followers on social media, but she has revealed that the online world is like a double-edged sword. Athletes use platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to let their fans know about their whereabouts and promote their endorsements online.

Talking about the anonymous nature of social media, Bouchard, who is ranked No. 87 in the world, told New Zealand's Radio Sport Breakfast show recently: "It's [social media] definitely crazy. We [athletes] are scrutinised on a whole other level. Fans have access to us; they can essentially write to us their unfiltered thoughts.

Social media is a very tough world out there so I think it is important to not get too wrapped up in it." Meanwhile, Bouchard, who is fondly known as Genie, added that she prefers to avoid reading what is written online. "I love using it to show my fans what I do; I think it adds another dimension to me as a tennis player. But I do keep a distance in terms of reading what is online and all that stuff because that will literally make you go crazy," she said.

