Eugenie Bouchard one win from Wimbledon return: Learning all the time

Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard, who was in the world top five after her run to the Wimbledon final four years ago but is now ranked at a lowly 191, saw off Karolina Muchova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in the second round of qualifying

Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard moved to within one win of the main Wimbledon draw on Wednesday with the 2014 runner-up admitting her recent dramatic career slump has taught her some harsh lessons.

Canadian star Bouchard, who was in the world top five after her run to the Wimbledon final four years ago but is now ranked at a lowly 191, saw off Karolina Muchova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in the second round of qualifying. "I have learned a lot and I am just grateful to be able to play tennis," 24-year-old Bouchard told the BBC. "I didn't feel like I was playing all that well, so I am just happy I was able to keep myself collected and find a way.

"I would be proud of myself for going through qualifying. I have a match tomorrow, that is all I am worried about right now." Next up for Bouchard is Colombia's Mariana Duque-Marino, who knocked out Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-1. Elsewhere, 2010 runner-up Vera Zvonareva, who is coming back to the tour after becoming a mother, enjoyed a 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 win over Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan. The 33-year-old Russian will next face American teenager Caroline Dolehide for a place in the main draw.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever