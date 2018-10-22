Eugenie Bouchard trolled online over Israel photos

tennis

Eugenie Bouchard

Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard, 24, has sparked off an online debate and even got trolled in the bargain for posting her pictures on social media praising Israel. Bouchard Instagrammed a picture to her 1.8 million followers, from a beach in Tel Aviv, and wrote: "I love this place. Also you can see the vein I got anti doping in lol."

To this, one of her followers wrote back: "Shame on you." Another wrote: Unfollow Genie." Some of the followers then got into pro and anti-Israel and Palestine arguments with each other based on the prevailing political unrest between the two regions. Interestingly, Bouchard, in a veiled message to her detractors, later posted a picture of herself floating in the Dead Sea and captioned it: "Found something saltier than the haters."

