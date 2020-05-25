Eugenie Bouchard's ideal man? One who has a pool, plans surprise dates

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has disclosed an interesting fact about the kind of guy she would want to go on a date with.

In her recent Instagram story, Eugenie, fondly called Genie, shared this picture where she had to pick her match from four options. She chose the third one.

The three qualities mentioned in the option are — a guy who has a backyard pool, who loves planning surprise dates and who doesn't believe in watching TV.

Meanwhile, Genie has also raised funds for charity during the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to go on a date with a fan who bid to pay GBP 70,000 (approx R64.2 lakh).

