Eugenie Bouchard's mother gets a hot photo of her daughter in bikini

tennis

Interestingly, the picture was shot by her mother Julie Leclair (right) . "My mom loves taking behind the scenes pics," wrote Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard

Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard posted this picture on Instagram yesterday of her Sports Illustrated shoot earlier this year. Interestingly, the picture was shot by her mother Julie Leclair. "My mom loves taking behind the scenes pics," wrote Bouchard.



Eugenie Bouchard and mother Julie Leclair



Not long ago, in September 2018, the leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec Francois Legault has criticised Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard for making Bahamas, where tax rates are much lower, her home. According to Bouchard's Wikipedia page, she is a Canadian-born tennis player residing in the tax-haven of the Bahamas.

During a recent conference, Legault said: "It's her right, but I did not like that. I think we should live where we were born, where we learned to play tennis and pay taxes in our country."

Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard is busy sharing umpteen photos on her Instagram page, most of them would be her posing in bikinis. The 24-year-old Canadian tennis star currently is at the no 107th spot in the WTA rankings.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates