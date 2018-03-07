Eunuchs rob cab driver in Ghaziabad

Two eunuchs in the garb of female passengers robbed an Ola cab driver of Rs 7,000, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Mohan Nagar area. Driver Akhilesh said he stopped his car at 3 a.m. thinking the "women" were in trouble. "Instead, they dragged me out and took away all my earnings." "We will see if the complaint is genuine," said Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar.

