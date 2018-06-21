Euphoria frontman Palash Sen's song to fight depression

With Palash Sen's new single, Euphoria frontman hopes to challenge stigma linked to mental illnesses

Palash Sen

To spread awareness about mental illnesses and remove the stigma associated with it, Euphoria frontman Dr Palash Sen released a single, Main Hoon, today. The World Music Day release is part of a four-episode web series, titled SOS - Survivors Of Suicide. A survivor of depression, Sen reveals that he conceptualised the track when he was battling "one of the darkest phases of my life" a few years ago.

"I was on the brink of giving up, but I fought back. Everyone battles depression at some point. There is a stigma associated with people who speak about it. That is not healthy. As a musician, I have always tried to heal through words. This is my humble contribution to those who have made me what I am," says the singer. Sen adds that the project, backed by One Digital Entertainment, will inspire those suffering from mental illnesses. "It speaks about self-realisation. It is a call for everyone to find the inner strength and not lose hope. I'm sure this song will inspire people to find their own identity."