Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Alvaro Morata double gives Spain victory over Malta

football

After edging past Norway 2-1 on Saturday, Morata's double at the Ta'Qali stadium gives Spain two wins from two in Euro 2020 qualifying and the perfect start in Group F

Spain's Alvaro Morata after scoring against Malta. Pic/AFP

Alvaro Morata's remarkable revival continued on Tuesday as he scored twice for Spain in a 2-0 victory over Malta. After edging past Norway 2-1 on Saturday, Morata's double at the Ta'Qali stadium gives Spain two wins from two in Euro 2020 qualifying and the perfect start in Group F.

Luis Enrique's side again showed the inability to convert possession into chances that clouded their early exit from last year's World Cup. But Morata's brace offers room for encouragement, the striker extending his return to form since he joined Atletico Madrid on loan from Chelsea in January. He has five goals in six games and has strengthened his case for a position that has proved so troublesome for Spain in recent years.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates